Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

CTRE opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

