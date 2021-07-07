Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 367.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,028 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

