The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after buying an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $102.87 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.