Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

