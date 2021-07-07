307,225 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 307,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

