Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 8,367 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $247.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

