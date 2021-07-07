Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 8,367 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $247.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.