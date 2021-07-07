Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $2,016,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,937,542.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,468 shares of company stock worth $8,849,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICUI opened at $206.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.89. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

