GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $142,000 in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth $158,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth $750,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,500,000.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:MBTCU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.49.

In related news, CFO Ka Seng Ao bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBTCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.