La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.63% of La-Z-Boy worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 197,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $2,133,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.