GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $251,000 Position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BIOTU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.