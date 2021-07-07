24,369 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $6,219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $995,000.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.