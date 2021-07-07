GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 2,500 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $127,000.

SDS opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

