Dock (DOCK) Trading Up 21.5% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $61.57 million and $29.29 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00106506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.13 or 0.00917197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

