EthereumX (ETX) Price Hits $0.0013

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, EthereumX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. EthereumX has a total market capitalization of $114,999.81 and approximately $1,347.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EthereumX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00135621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00165520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,886.57 or 0.99953058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.57 or 0.00972887 BTC.

EthereumX Profile

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official website is etxco.com . EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL

EthereumX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EthereumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.