Ubex Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $436,545.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013214 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00172306 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000914 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

