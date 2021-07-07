Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 210 Price Target at UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 171.38 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £29.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.92.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

