Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 20,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 66,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

