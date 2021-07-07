Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 1,001 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

