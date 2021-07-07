Founders Financial Alliance LLC Takes Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

BUG opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

