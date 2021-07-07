DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,001,000 after purchasing an additional 381,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.02.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

