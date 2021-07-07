Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 75.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,740 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 18.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Freshpet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 595,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Freshpet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,640,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,167. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $161.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.