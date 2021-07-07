Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,178. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $355.64 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.08 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

