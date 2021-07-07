Castleark Management LLC Sells 7,960 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 383,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 102,678 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AY opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

