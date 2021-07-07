Castleark Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $213.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

