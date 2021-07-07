Castleark Management LLC Sells 5,940 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

