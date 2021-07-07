Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 123,621 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 603.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,621 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.68 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

