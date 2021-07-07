Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stake Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of Littelfuse worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $247.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

