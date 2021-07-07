Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $17.94 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ IAC opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Wedbush decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.