Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16.64 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.34 and a 52 week high of $194.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

