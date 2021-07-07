Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $16,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.