Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,975 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.79% of Mueller Water Products worth $17,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,491,000 after acquiring an additional 492,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after buying an additional 59,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

