Gabelli Funds LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $18,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after buying an additional 161,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 144,211 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHB stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

