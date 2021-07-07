Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $231.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,420,000 shares of company stock worth $503,399,850 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

