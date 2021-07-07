Gabelli Funds LLC Has $21.18 Million Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $21,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

