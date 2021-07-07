Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.15 and a 1-year high of $139.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

