Analysts Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT at $17.08

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ELEEF stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

