JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Declares GBX 5.50 Dividend

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JSGI opened at GBX 506.66 ($6.62) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 496.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The company has a market cap of £276.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03.

In other news, insider Alexa Henderson acquired 3,931 shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £19,890.86 ($25,987.54). Also, insider Tom Walker acquired 6,000 shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($40,606.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,990 shares of company stock worth $5,125,642.

