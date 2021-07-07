Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.19 Per Share

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.11. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON ATS opened at GBX 443 ($5.79) on Wednesday. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 250.92 ($3.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 478 ($6.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £167.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 442.92.
About Artemis Alpha Trust
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.