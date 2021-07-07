Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.19 Per Share

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.11. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ATS opened at GBX 443 ($5.79) on Wednesday. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 250.92 ($3.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 478 ($6.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £167.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 442.92.

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

