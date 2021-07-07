LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 144.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

