Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
PSF opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
