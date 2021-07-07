American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,822,000 after buying an additional 387,810 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,530,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,358,000 after buying an additional 189,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.