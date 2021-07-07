Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. WBB Securities lifted their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

