Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,216 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $615,289.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $320.56 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.53 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

