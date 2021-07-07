Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $194,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.