Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $109.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

