Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 450 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

