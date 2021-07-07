Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 5,263 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $218.56 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.90 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.70. The company has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

