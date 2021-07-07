Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $78,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 119,295 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 592,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,742,000 after buying an additional 56,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

