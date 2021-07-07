Capital International Investors Purchases New Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,062,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,885,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XM stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion and a PE ratio of -56.28. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

XM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

